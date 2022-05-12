Update: Walton County man charged with aggravated assault in connection with a shooting Thursday

Update

Maj. Scott Whisnant, public information officer with Walton County Sherff’s Office, said that Ricky Nelson Schubele, of Walton County, has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with an incident at 782 Highway 78 on Thursday morning. Whisnant said that Amber Brooks, a resident of Morgan County, is currently hospitalized in stable condition from injuries she received from a gunshot wound.

“The investigation is ongoing,” Whisnant said.

Initial Story

WALTON COUNTY, GA – (May 12, 2022) Walton County Sheriff’s Office is working the scene of a violent dispute at 782 Highway 78 in Walton County.

“The scene is secure and there is no danger to the public,” WCSO Maj. Scott Whisnant said. “An active investigation is still ongoing.”

No further information is available at the moment.