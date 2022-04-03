Update: Walton County man lifeflighted to Grady following crash on Youth Monroe Road

Update

Blair Wilkes, of Walton County, was life-flighted to Grady Memorial Hospital in the early hours of Sunday morning following a single vehicle accident on Youth Monroe Road in Walton County.

Georgia State Patrol TFC Dillon Rutledge said the crash happened at about 12:08 a.m. on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Rutledge said that Wilkes was traveling west on Youth Monroe Road negotiating a right curve when the vehicle failed to maintain its lane and crossed over the center yellow lines. It exited the roadway on the left shoulder, ran into a ditch and struck a tree with the front of the vehicle before coming to rest against the tree. Wilkes had to be extricated from the vehicle by first responders.

Rutledge said Wilkes was flown to Grady for the injuries he sustained.

Monroe, Ga. (Sunday, April 3, 2022) Walton County Fire Rescue responded to a single vehicle crash just after midnight Sunday morning on Youth Monroe Road that required one patient to be transported to the hospital by air ambulance. WCFR Assistant Fire Chief Craig League said the single vehicle was off the roadway in the woods on Youth Monroe Road at Charleston Court.

“Upon arrival (they) found a male patient with critical injuries that had to be extricated from the vehicle. Highway 78 at Youth-Monroe road was closed for a short period and utilized as a helispot to land the air ambulance,” League said.

Georgia State Patrol worked the incident.