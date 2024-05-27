UPDATE: Walton County Veterans Memorial Day Ceremony CANCELLED due to storms

The Historical Society of Walton County released the following statement on today’s cancellation of the Memorial Day ceremony scheduled for 11 a.m. today.

“Due to the inclement weather, the Memorial Day Ceremony hosted by The Historical Society of Walton County at the Veterans Memorial today has been cancelled. We hope everyone has a safe day as we take a moment to remember and honor the service members who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.” The Historical Society of Walton County

The Historical Society of Walton County is hosting a Memorial Day Ceremony honoring our Veterans at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 27.

Participants will include VFW Post 4421, American Legion Post 233, American Legion Post 64, the Monroe Museum and DAR Matthew Talbot Chapter. Guest speaker will be Col. Mitchell Swan, United States Marine Corps.

The Walton County Veterans Memorial is located at 303 South Hammond Drive in Monroe.

