Update: WCFR and MPD crews remain on the scene at Hitachi to ventilate the building

No injuries were reported to occupants or fire crews

Crews from Monroe Fire Department and Walton County Fire Rescue responded to a fire at the Hitachi plant on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. Photo contributed by Monroe Fire Department

Update

Crews from Monroe Fire Department and Walton County Fire Rescue responded at 8:24 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 15, to a report of a commercial fire at the Hitachi plant at 620 Unisia Dr.

“MFD units arrived on scene to find a working fire with thick black smoke coming from Building 2 and multiple hose lines were deployed by both Monroe and Walton units,” said MFD Chief Andrew Dykes. “The fire was extinguished within 30 minutes of arrival and appears to have started in the paint booth area.”

Dykes said all thre attached buildings of the main complex are filled with smoke and crews remain on scene attempting to ventilate the building.

“There were no reported injuries to employees or firefighters. Employees were dismissed and MFD is working with Hitachi management to establish a timeline for the facility to reopen. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation,” Dykes said.

Initial story

Walton County Fire Rescue and Monroe Fire Department are currently on the scene of a fire at the Hitachi plant in Monroe. Details to follow.