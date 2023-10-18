Update: WCSO confirm it was a member of their agency who lost his life in Tuesday’s crash

Image from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office social media post

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office released a statement this morning confirming that the life lost in the crash Tuesday night was a member of their agency.

“The accident took place on Monroe Jersey Road and did not involve an agency vehicle. We grieve for the loss of Detention Officer David “DJ” Carter and for his family. DJ was committed to his job and was, in fact, headed to work an extra shift,” WCSO wrote in the statement, adding, “Many have reached out asking to help. If you wish to help the family, please visit www.deputiesbeyondthebadge.org and click donate. In the notes section put ‘Carter Family.’ All donations will go directly to the Carter family. Please keep the Carter family and our law enforcement family in your thoughts and prayers.”

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Oct. 17, 2023) – At 8:40 p.m., the Georgia State Patrol confirmed that the Monroe-Jersey Road in currently shut down for the investigation of a fatal car crash. It will be shut down for an extended period of time.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area. No further details are available at this time.

