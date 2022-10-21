UPDATE: WCSO confirms pedestrian crash is a fatality

UPDATE: (OCT. 20 – 8:45 p.m.) Walton County Sheriff’s Office confirms the pedestrian crash in the area off Highwy 81 south near Hightower Trail is a fatality. Georgia State Patrol and WCSO are working the incident. Motorists are warned to expect complete and partial highway closures for the next hour.

INITIAL STORY

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Oct. 20, 2022) At 7:48 p.m. Walton County Fire Rescue was on the scene of two separate crashes on Highway 81.

“One at Hwy 81/ Jersey-Walnut Grove Road. Vehicle vs Pedestrian,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig Leage said, adding one patient has critical injuries. A second crash at Robertson Road/ Youth Jersey involved two vehicles. At this time injuries are not known.

League said Highway 81 is shut down at Jersey-Walnut Grove Road.