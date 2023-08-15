Update Weather Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for local area

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 230 PM EDT. At 143 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Herndonville, or near Monroe, moving east at 20 mph. The warning is for the following areas:

Southeastern Oconee County in northeastern Georgia

Central Morgan County in north central Georgia…

Central Walton County in north central Georgia…

Northwestern Greene County in east central Georgia

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE…Radar indicated. IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include… Monroe, Madison, Social Circle, Walnut Grove, Rutledge, Bostwick, Between, Good Hope, Jersey, Ebenezer, Wrayswood, Hard Labor Creek State Park, Pannell, Herndonville, Farmington, and Apalachee. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage…hail or flooding…wait until the storm has passed…and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE…1.00 IN; WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST…60 MPH National Weather Service

The National Weather Service has issued the warning of a strong thunderstorm that will possibly impact the areas indicated below between 1:24 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Aug. 15, 2023.

A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Oconee, southeastern Barrow, Clarke, northeastern Walton, north central Greene and southwestern Oglethorpe Counties through 200 PM EDT… At 124 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Eastville, or 8 miles west of Watkinsville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD…40 to 50 mph wind, pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE…Radar indicated. IMPACT…Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Locations impacted include… Watkinsville, Athens, Statham, Winterville, Bogart, North High Shoals, Arnoldsville, Bishop, Athens-Clarke County, Whitehall, Beechwood Hills, Eastville, Barnett Shoals, Dunlap, State Botanical Garden Of Ga, and Farmington. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. National Weather Service