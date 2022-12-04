Update: Woman critically injured in the crash Saturday night did not survive her injuries.

The 55-year-old Monroe woman passed away in the early hours of Sunday morning

UPDATE – Georgia State Patrol Post 46 Assistant Commander Sgt. Richard Thacker reports that the victim in Saturday nights single-vehicle crash did not survive her injuries. She has been identified as Brentsie Walton, 55, of Monroe. Her next of kin has been notified. This was one of two fatal car crashes in Walton County in the overnight hours of Saturday/Sunday, Dec. 3/4, 2022.

“On 12/3/2022, at approximately 2013 hours, the Walton County Sheriff’s Department requested the Georgia State Patrol to investigate a serious injury crash on Ammons Bridge Road near Rivermist Drive. TFC Barolette responded to the scene and his investigation revealed the following: A black Nissan Maxima was traveling east on Ammons Bridge Road when the driver lost control while negotiating a curve. The Maxima left the roadway striking a guard rail and a ditch before coming to final rest,” Thacker said.

The victim was transported to the Piedmont Athens Hospital in critical condition.

“On 12/4/2022, at approximately 0143 hours, TFC Barolette was notified Ms. Walton had succumbed to her injuries during surgery,” Thacker said. “Her next of kin has been notified.”

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Dec. 4, 2022) Walton County Fire Rescure responded to a single-vehicle crash at 8:13 pm on 12/3/2022 on Ammons Bridge Road near Michael Etchison Road in the Monroe area of Walton County.

“The vehicle left the roadway and the overturned. The female driver of vehicle was entrapped and had to be extricated by fire personnel,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said. “The driver was transported to Piedmont Walton with critical injuries.”

Georgia State Patrol worked the crash. The story will be updated with details from GSP when available.