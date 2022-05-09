Update: Woman from neighborhood arrested for firing multiple shots at Gwinnett school bus

Update

Celeste.Saunders

Update: (Lawrenceville, Ga., May 9th, 2022) Following the school bus shooting incident this morning, Gwinnett County Police report that they have arrested Celeste Michele Saunders, of Suwanee, and charged her with Cruelty to Children in the 1st Degree (4 counts)., Aggravated Assault (5 counts)., Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of Certain Felonies, and Unauthorized Discharge of a Firearm Near Public Street. She lived in the neighborhood and police say this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the local community.

None of the children on the bus were injured. The bus driver, Patricia Rodriquez, 56, of Sugar Hill, sustained minor injuries from fragmented glass. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Update

(Suwanee, Ga., May 9th, 2022) – Gwinnett County Police Department is reporting that a woman has been arrested following a shooting at a Gwinnett County School bus with elementary kids inside.

According to a press release, shortly after 7:15 A.M., Gwinnett County officers responded to shots fired call near Highland Gate Circle and Highland Gate Drive. A female reportedly fired multiple gunshots at a school bus with children inside. When officers arrived they took a female suspect into custody without further incident. No other suspects are outstanding. The children on the bus were unharmed during the incident but the school bus driver suffered minor injuries from shattered glass.

Gwinnett County Detectives and the CSI Unit are on the scene investigating the incident. The motive is unknown, and the investigation is still active. If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Case Number: GP220038286­

Initial Story

Gwinnett County Police Department reports that officers are currently investigating reports that an individual shot at a school bus as the bus was driving through a neighborhood. No injuries are being reported at this time.

The neighborhood is reported to be near Settles Bridge Park. We will update as more information becomes available.