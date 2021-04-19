Update: Workweek begins with two traffic accidents before 8:30 a.m. Monday

Update

After a busy weekend, traffic problems on local roads continue at the start of the workweek. First responders were called to two crashes in Walton County before 8:30 a.m. on Monday, April 19, 2021.

At 7:14 a.m. Georgia State Patrol was called to a two-vehicle crash with injuries on Highway 81. Cpl. Cal Barton with GSP said the Steven Ramasi, 58, of Loganville, driving a 1997 Ford Explorer was exiting the parking lot of the EZ-Stop convenient store at 1441 GA Highway 81 attempting a left turn to travel south on Highway 81. In doing so, he allegedly turned into the path of a 1999 Mercury Mountaineer driven by Joni C. Couch, 33, from Conyers. Couch had a juvenile in the vehicle with her. The front of her vehicle hit the left side of Ramasi’s vehicle.

Couch was transported to Piedmont Walton by Walton EMS with serious injuries. The passenger in her vehicle also was transported – with minor injuries.

Ramasi was transported to Piedmont Walton with minor injuries. He was issued a citation for failure to yield while turning left.

Less than an hour later, at 8:02 a.m., first responders were again dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Georgia 138 within the City of Walnut Grove.

Barton said in that instance two vehicles, a 2014 Ford Expedition driven by Paige N. McCullough, 52, of Covington and a 2014 Mazda CX-5 driven by Mary R. Smith, 38, of Loganville, were headed west on Highway 138. McCullough, in the front vehicle, was slowing for other traffic when Smith, allegedly distracted by her pet inside the vehicle, did not realize the traffic was slowing. She failed to stop in time and struck the front vehicle in the rear bumper. She was cited for following too closely.

Neither of the drivers was injured in the crash.

Initial story

After a rough weekend on the roads, Walton County Fire Rescue crews began the week with two crashes. Assist. Fire Chief Craig League said the westbound lane at highways 138 and 81 are blocked due to a two-vehicle crash. In that case, only minor injuries are reported.

Another two-vehicle crash on Hwy 81 near Robertson Road with an entrapment blocked Highway 81 blocked for a time but is now open. League said in that crash, three patients were transported with severe injuries.