Update: Wrong-way crash with multiple injuries shuts down I-20 eastbound in Newton County

Crash was the result of a wrong-way driver fleeing from law enforcement

Officials advised just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 that there is a crash with multiple injuries on I-20 at mile marker 99 in Newton County. I-20 is shut down eastbound at that location. The crash is located between the Stanton Springs Hwy 278 exit and Hwy 11 exits.

Cpl. Cal Barton with Georgia State Patrol said the crash is the result of a driver fleeing from Green County Sheriff’s deputies. The driver got on the Interstate from exit 101, traveling west in the eastbound lanes. He said it resulted in a fiery head-on collision.

Walton County Fire Rescue Asst. Fire Chief advised that Walton EMS is sending an ambulance.