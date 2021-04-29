Updated Traffic Alert: Sugarloaf Parkway to be shut down for two hours this afternoon due to Presidential visit

Update: Please note this shutdown will be from 6 – 8 p.m. this afternoon – not 5 – 7 p.m. as originally reported.

(Duluth, Ga., April 29, 2021) – Gwinnett County Police Department has given advanced notice that due to a planned event at the Infinite Energy Arena, Sugarloaf Parkway from Satellite Boulevard. to Meadow Church Road. will be closed in both directions from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today. (This has been updated from the original brief). Alternate routes will be in place but motorists can expect severe delays and are urged to avoid the area.

It is being reported that President Joe Biden and his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, will appear at a “Getting America Back on Track” drive-in rally in Duluth today and a text message sent out on Tuesday to Democratic Party members noted it would be at the Infinite Energy Center.