Updated Weather Alert: Special Weather Statement for more strong thunderstorms

The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Alert for the potential for a strong thunderstorm for portions of southeaster Gwinnett and northwestern Walton County until 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Likely to continue until midnight.

People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

IMPACT…Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects.

HAZARD…40 to 50 mph wind, pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning.

At 827 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Monroe, moving south at 15 mph.

A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Rockdale, northwestern Oconee, southeastern Barrow, southeastern Gwinnett and Walton Counties through 915 PM EDT…

At 752 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Grayson, or near Lawrenceville, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD…Up to 40 mph wind, pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Locations impacted include… Lawrenceville, Snellville, Loganville, Grayson and Rosebud.

National Weather Service