Updated Weather Alert: Special Weather Statement for more strong thunderstorms

The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Alert for the potential for a strong thunderstorm for portions of southeaster Gwinnett and northwestern Walton County until 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Likely to continue until midnight.
A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Rockdale, northwestern Oconee, southeastern Barrow, southeastern Gwinnett and Walton Counties through 915 PM EDT…
At 827 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Monroe, moving south at 15 mph.
HAZARD…40 to 50 mph wind, pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include… Monroe, Snellville, Loganville, Walnut Grove, North High Shoals, Between, Good Hope, Jersey, Windsor, Nicholasville, Youth, Big Haynes Creek Park, Pannell, Rosebud, Campton, Herndonville and Gratis.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.National Weather Service
At 752 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Grayson, or near Lawrenceville, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD…Up to 40 mph wind, pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Locations impacted include… Lawrenceville, Snellville, Loganville, Grayson and Rosebud.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.National Weather Service
