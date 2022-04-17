Update:Death of child in Loganville fire believe to be homicide; fire ruled arson

Gwinnett Police believe the fire was set intentionally by a sibling

Update by Gwinnett County Police

Loganville, Ga., April 17, 2022) – The Gwinnett County Police Department responded to residential fire in Loganville early Sunday morning along with Gwinnett County Fire. The residential fire within the 4400 block of Beaver Road SW, unincorporated Loganville was reported at 4:47 a.m. Once fire crews were able to successfully control the fire, the body of a 10-year-old female victim was found inside the burned home. Gwinnett Fire Department Arson Investigators determined the fire was set intentionally.

At this time, Gwinnett County detectives have determined the fire was set intentionally by a sibling of the deceased victim. This is still an active investigation and is being treated as a Homicide. Gwinnett Police detectives are working closely with arson investigators throughout the duration of this investigation.

Update by Fire and Emergency Service

(Loganville, Ga., April 17, 2022) – Firefighters responded at 4:57 a.m. to an occupant report of a house fire in the 4400 block of Beaver Road SW in unincorporated Loganville. The 911 caller advised there was a fire in front of the house, and she was trying to get the kids. Additional information advised two kids were outside with the caller and two kids were still inside the house. Due to the information provided, additional units were requested and started towards the scene. On arrival, firefighters found a single-story residence on a slab with heavy fire involvement throughout the front of the structure. A walk-around of the structure was completed while hose lines were deployed through the tree line to the front of the home. While crews worked to get a knockdown, multiple crews arriving on scene began performing Vent-Enter-Search (VES) which focuses searches on tenable locations for victims primarily utilizing exterior window access. Multiple aggressive search attempts were executed to locate the missing children. After the fire was brought under control, a 10-year-old female victim was located deceased in room used as a bedroom without window access. Efforts continued for the next couple hours to sift through debris to locate the 15-year-old male that was believed to be inside. Around 9 a.m., the 15-year-old was located away from the scene and appeared to be okay. The home sustained extensive fire damage throughout the front half of the structure including the attic. Two cats were also found deceased inside the home. A total of seven people lived at the home including two adults and five children. One adult and four children were at home when the fire broke out. According to a family member, smoke alarms are installed in the home, but they did not activate. Gwinnett County Police Chaplains and the American Red Cross are assisting the family with temporary needs for the two adults, four children and two dogs. Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services

Update

Media outlets are reporting that the second child, a 15-year-old, initially reported as missing has since been located safe at another house. We are awaiting further details from authorities.

Initial story

LOGANVILLE, GA – (April 17, 2022) Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Rescue reports that firefighters responded at 4:57 a.m. to a reported house fire in the 4400 block of Beaver Road SW in Loganville.

GCFER public information officer Lt. Justin Wilson said that crews arrived on scene with heavy fire involvement in a one-story residence and reports of two missing children. At the time of the media alert, one victim has been located and was deceased. He said firefighters would continue to search for the second victim.