Upfront Gwinnett Video Series: Fighting Fentanyl

Upfront Gwinnett is a new in-depth video series focusing on issues impacting the county. This is the first episode.

On this first episode of Upfront Gwinnett: Fighting Fentanyl, a Gwinnett mom invited the cameras into her home to share how the lethal drug damaged her family forever.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid drug and is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. Tasha Edwards is now advocating against the drug following her daughter Breanna’s death.

