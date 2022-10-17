URGENT: Walton County Animal Shelter is full, rescues and adopters desperately needed

WALTON COUNTY, GA – (Oct. 17, 2022) – Bill Wise, Walton County Animal Control Assistant Director and animal rescue coordinator, said there are still many dogs and cats without interest and expired holds in the shelter.

“The last adoptable kennel run just filled. There are many great dogs in danger of euthanasia in the next few days. Please see www.waltonpets.net for the full bios on each,” Wise said.

If you are in a position to help, you can save a life today.