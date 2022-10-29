US Sen. Cruz and candidate Herschel Walker drew a good crowd in Walton County Thursday

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas prepares to hand off the microphone to Herschel Walker. Cassie Jones photo | MAK Photography

With the General Election only a little more than two weeks away, state of Georgia football icon Herschel Walker brought his campaign for the U.S. Senate to a large and enthusiastic Monroe-Walton County crowd on Thursday afternoon.

Walker, who was accompanied by U.S. Senator from Texas Ted Cruz, had voters eagerly awaiting his arrival.

Some arrived at the Historic Courthouse in downtown Monroe more than two hours before Walker’s campaign van rolled into town. (The campaign’s bus had broken down the previous day.)

Even being more than half an hour behind schedule, those in attendance did not mind and likely would have waited all afternoon for their candidate to arrive.

With virtually all polls showing a close race between Walker and Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock, the one-time Heisman Trophy winner for the University of Georgia, was making sure he lined up every possible vote.

Even with news concerning new accusations about Walker paying for another woman’s abortion breaking less than 24 hours earlier, the candidate spoke to an all friendly crowd gathered on the Historic Courthouse lawn Thursday afternoon.

“We have to be vigilant,” Walker said during his 20-minute stump speech. “The Democrats are taking people’s dreams away. Raphael Warnock was sent to Washington to represent Georgians but he went to support Joe Biden.”

