US Sen. Scott and Kennedy will be in Loganville Sunday to rally for candidate Walker

Will be at Maxie Price at 2:45 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4

LOGANVILLE, GA (Nov. 3, 2022) – Republican US Senate candidate Herschel Walker is bringing in US Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) and US Sen. John Kennedy (R-La) to Walton County on Sunday, Dec. 3, to campaign on his behalf for Tuesday’s runoff election against incumbent Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga).

Walker, Scott and Kennedy will be at Maxie Price Chevrolet at 3600 US-78 in Loganville at 2.45 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022.

The runoff election is Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. Polls open at 7 a.m.