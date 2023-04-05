Utility work scheduled on Lexington Road Project in Clarke County all day Thursday

Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) and local Georgia utilities will be working on overhead strands at the 10 Loop (US441/ 78) beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday, weather permitting, until it is completed. Traffic pacing will occur during the day while work is being done.

This operation will occur between exit 7 College Station Road and exit 8 Lexington Road on the northbound side. On the southbound side, they will begin at exit 10 A, Old Hull Road and exit 9,North Peter St./Olympic. Delays are anticipated. Consider alternate routes.

Advisory: Exact dates may change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org, or downloading the Georgia 511 app.

