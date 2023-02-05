Valdosta State University Announces Fall 2022 Graduates

VALDOSTA, GA (01/26/2023)– Valdosta State University is proud to announce members of its graduating class of Fall 2022 from the local area. This includes:

Cara-Kay Mattis of Loganville has earned the Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies and the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre Arts

Lauren Stott of Loganville has earned the Master of Arts in Teaching in Special Education

