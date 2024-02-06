Valdosta State University announces local Fall 2023 graduates

VALDOSTA, GA (01/29/2024)– Valdosta State University is proud to announce the members of its graduating class of Fall 2023. Nearly 900 students completed their degree requirements at VSU during Fall Semester 2023 and graduated during the university’s 236th commencement weekend. This includes the following area residents:

Angelica Bostwick of Monroe

David Donahoe of Monroe

Nicola Emmanuel of Loganville

Stephen Landrum of Loganville

Savanna Mitchell of Loganville

Established in 1906, Valdosta State University is a premier comprehensive university that offers both the extensive academic, cultural, and social opportunities of a major university and the small classes and close, personal attention of smaller institutions. VSU boasts nearly 200 academic programs leading to associate, bachelor, master, specialist, and doctoral degrees as well as options to add a certification, minor, endorsement, or certificate to that degree. VSU also offers a full menu of extracurricular activities, from national championship athletic and academic teams to honors organizations, sororities and fraternities, intramural sports, educational and service clubs, a symphony orchestra, art and theatre, research opportunities, and more. VSU is committed to promoting a culture of excellence by fostering student success in and out of the classroom, cultivating an inclusive environment, impacting regional progress across South Georgia, and sustaining the institution for generations to come. On the Web: www.valdosta.edu

