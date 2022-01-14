Valdosta State University announces local students on fall 2021 Dean’s List

VALDOSTA, GA (01/11/2022)– More than 1,700 students were named to Valdosta State University’s Fall 2021 Dean’s List.

To qualify for Dean’s List at VSU, students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher. Please note that developmental studies, transient, and graduate students are not eligible for Dean’s List status.

Iris Hector of Monroe

Jordan Bernard of Monroe

Sharon Reed of Social Circle

David Donahoe of Monroe

Justus Robinson of Monroe

Ethan Green of Loganville

Alex Rivas Rodriguez of Loganville

Khaliqa Tawwab of Monroe

Dasaree Mercado of Monroe

Angelica Bostwick of Monroe

Jamarrie Whitt of Monroe

Chandler Allmond of Loganville

Karen Follmann of Loganville

Alissa Wilson of Loganville

Kamryn Gill of Loganville

