Valdosta State University announces local Summer 2023 Graduates

VALDOSTA, GA (09/14/2023)– Valdosta State University is proud to announce the members of its graduating class of Summer 2023. This includes the following area residents:

Tracy Butler of Loganville earned the Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership

Kianna Cox of Loganville earned the Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies

Karen Follmann of Loganville earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

Ethan Green of Loganville earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance

Iris Hector of Monroe earned the Master of Public Administration

Jeff Lalaian of Monroe earned the Education Specialist in Teacher Leadership

Victoria Thompson of Loganville earned the Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies

