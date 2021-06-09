Valdosta State University Announces Spring 2021 Dean’s List

VALDOSTA, GA (06/08/2021)– More than 1,700 students were named to Valdosta State University’s Spring 2021 Dean’s List.

Dean’s List honors are reserved for the highest achieving students at VSU. To qualify students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher. Please note that developmental studies, transient, and graduate students are not eligible for Dean’s List status.

Tiana Larmond of Loganville (30052)

Cara-Kay Mattis of Loganville (30052)

Sharon Reed of Social Circle (30025)

David Donahoe of Monroe (30655)

Justus Robinson of Monroe (30655)

Mlawin Landford of Loganville (30052)

Alex Rivas Rodriguez of Loganville (30052)

Khaliqa Tawwab of Monroe (30655)

Angelica Bostwick of Monroe (30656)

Tatyana Williams of Loganville (30052)

Austen Sekowski of Loganville (30052)

