Valdosta State University Announces Spring 2023 Dean’s List

VALDOSTA, GA (06/08/2023)– More than 1,600 students were named to Valdosta State University’s Spring 2023 Dean’s List. This includes the following area residents.

To qualify for Dean’s List at VSU, students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher. Please note that developmental studies, transient, and graduate students are not eligible for Dean’s List status.

Victoria Thompson of Loganville

Justus Robinson of Monroe

Ethan Green of Loganville

Fayisat Odutuyo of Loganville

Jothanee Neubia of Loganville

Khaliqa Tawwab of Monroe

Angelica Bostwick of Monroe

Austen Sekowski of Loganville

Martrisha Smith of Social Circle

Amelia Leigh of Social Circle

Karen Follmann of Loganville

Julian Brown of Monroe

Madison Boles of Monroe

Kimberly Wolcott of Loganville

Isabel Cleveland of Social Circle

Aaron Cavins of Monroe

Ashley Mulkey of Loganville

Radiance Bouldin of Loganville

