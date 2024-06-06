Valdosta State University announces Spring 2024 Dean’s List

VALDOSTA, GA (06/05/2024)– More than 1,600 distinguished and accomplished students were named to Valdosta State University’s Spring 2024 Dean’s List.

Dean’s List honors are reserved for the highest achieving students at VSU.

To qualify for Dean’s List at VSU, students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher. Please note that developmental studies, transient, and graduate students are not eligible for Dean’s List status.

VSU is proud to recognize the following area students for exemplifying excellence in the attainment of their educational goals.

Alyssa Sandifer of Monroe (30656)

Jamarrie Whitt of Monroe (30655)

Amelia Leigh of Social Circle (30025)

Katelyn Talley of Loganville (30052)

Maleek Wong of Monroe (30655)

Madison Boles of Monroe (30655)

Isabel Cleveland of Social Circle (30025)

Kimmya Thomas of Monroe (30655)

Silvana Islas of Monroe (30655)

Areonnia Vinson of Social Circle (30025)

Ashley Mulkey of Loganville (30052)

