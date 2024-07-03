Valdosta State University announces Spring 2024 Graduates

VALDOSTA, GA (07/01/2024)– Valdosta State University is proud to announce the members of its graduating class of Spring 2024. This includes the following area residents:

Victoria Adeyemo of Loganville has earned the Bachelor of Science in Health Science (30052)

Leanne Cruz of Monroe has earned the Education Specialist in Teacher Leadership (30655)

Madison English of Loganville has earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting (30052)

Luke Queen of Monroe has earned the Master of Arts in Teaching in Music Education (30655)

Austen Sekowski of Loganville has earned the Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems (30052)

Katelyn Talley of Loganville has earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (30052)

Khaliqa Tawwab of Monroe has earned the Bachelor of Arts in Psychology (30655)

Victoria Torres of Monroe has earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management (30655)

Makenzie Tyre of Social Circle has earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Elementary Education (30025)

Aaliya Uddin of Loganville has earned the Education Specialist in School Counseling (30052)

Alissa Wilson of Loganville has earned the Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership (30052)

Established in 1906, Valdosta State University is a premier comprehensive university that offers both the extensive academic, cultural, and social opportunities of a major university and the small classes and close, personal attention of smaller institutions. VSU boasts nearly 200 academic programs leading to associate, bachelor, master, specialist, and doctoral degrees as well as options to add a certification, minor, endorsement, or certificate to that degree. VSU also offers a full menu of extracurricular activities, from national championship athletic and academic teams to honors organizations, sororities and fraternities, intramural sports, educational and service clubs, a symphony orchestra, art and theatre, research opportunities, and more. VSU is committed to promoting a culture of excellence by fostering student success in and out of the classroom, cultivating an inclusive environment, impacting regional progress across South Georgia, and sustaining the institution for generations to come. On the Web: www.valdosta.edu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

