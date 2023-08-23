Valley View Enterprises in Between is looking for commercial electricians

Valley View Enterprises, Inc is looking for Reliable, Hard Working Lead Commercial Electricians, who take Pride in their work to join our team.

Requirements:

Installation of Commercial Power and Lighting Systems

Ability to Read and Interpret Blueprints

Perform General Electrical Maintenance and Troubleshooting

Thorough Understanding of Conduit and Cable Installations

Able to Read Electrical Schematics and Mechanical Prints

Working Knowledge of Electrical Theory and Strong Mechanical Skills

Basic Knowledge of the National Electrical Code

Full Set of Hand Tools

Reliable Transportation

Valid Driver’s License

Be Able to Pass Pre-Employment Drug Test

Punctual

Professional Attitude and Appearance

Job Type: Full Time

Pay Based on Experience: $16-30 /hr.

Benefits: IRA/401K, Holiday Pay, Paid Vacations, Company Vehicle

Please Email Resumes and Any Questions to Info@ValleyViewEnterprises.com