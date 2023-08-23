Valley View Enterprises in Between is looking for commercial electricians

Valley View Enterprises, Inc is looking for Reliable, Hard Working Lead Commercial Electricians, who take Pride in their work to join our team.
Requirements:
- Installation of Commercial Power and Lighting Systems
- Ability to Read and Interpret Blueprints
- Perform General Electrical Maintenance and Troubleshooting
- Thorough Understanding of Conduit and Cable Installations
- Able to Read Electrical Schematics and Mechanical Prints
- Working Knowledge of Electrical Theory and Strong Mechanical Skills
- Basic Knowledge of the National Electrical Code
- Full Set of Hand Tools
- Reliable Transportation
- Valid Driver’s License
- Be Able to Pass Pre-Employment Drug Test
- Punctual
- Professional Attitude and Appearance
- Job Type: Full Time
- Pay Based on Experience: $16-30 /hr.
- Benefits: IRA/401K, Holiday Pay, Paid Vacations, Company Vehicle
Please Email Resumes and Any Questions to Info@ValleyViewEnterprises.com
