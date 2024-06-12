Valley View Enterprises, Inc in Between, Ga.seeks an administrative assistant

Valley View Enterprises, Inc. is seeking an administrative/personal assistant. Must be a self-starter, able to work independently, proficient in Microsoft Office and QuickBooks as well as being well versed in office procedures. Must be good with figures, flexible, and have exemplary organizational and people skills.

· Email – Retrieve bid opportunities and diary appropriately. Prioritize emails and respond if needed.

· Type Estimates and Invoices in QuickBooks.

· Accounts Receivable once a month and enter into QuickBooks.

· Reconcile Bank Statements monthly.

· Manage vendor payments.

· Follow up on past-due invoices.

· Keep personnel files up to date.

· Enter payroll bi-weekly.

· Enter Cost Analysis data in Excel once a week.

· Event planning (Annual Meeting and company gathering)

· Filing

· All other duties as assigned.

Please send your resume to info@valleyviewenterprisesinc.com

