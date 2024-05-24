Valley View Enterprises, Inc. seeks a lead commercial electrician

05/24/2024 Sharon Swanepoel

Valley View Enterprises, Inc is looking for Reliable, Hard Working Lead Commercial Electrician , who take Pride in Their Work to join our team! 

 Requirements:

·         Installation of Commercial Power and Lighting Systems

·         Ability to Read and Interpret Blueprints

·         Perform General Electrical Maintenance and Troubleshooting

·         Thorough Understanding of Conduit and Cable Installations

·         Able to Read Electrical Schematics and Mechanical Prints

·         Working Knowledge of Electrical Theory and Strong Mechanical Skills

·         Basic Knowledge of the National Electrical Code

  •          Full Set of Hand Tools

·         Reliable Transportation

·         Valid Driver’s License

·         Be Able to Pass Pre-Employment Drug Test

·         Punctual

·         Professional Attitude and Appearance

Job Type: Full Time 

Pay Based on Experience:

Benefits:  IRA/401K, Holiday Pay, Paid Vacations, Company Vehicle 

Please Email Resumes and Any Questions to  Info@ValleyViewEnterprises.com

