Valley View Enterprises, Inc. seeks a lead commercial electrician

Valley View Enterprises, Inc is looking for Reliable, Hard Working Lead Commercial Electrician , who take Pride in Their Work to join our team!

Requirements:

· Installation of Commercial Power and Lighting Systems

· Ability to Read and Interpret Blueprints

· Perform General Electrical Maintenance and Troubleshooting

· Thorough Understanding of Conduit and Cable Installations

· Able to Read Electrical Schematics and Mechanical Prints

· Working Knowledge of Electrical Theory and Strong Mechanical Skills

· Basic Knowledge of the National Electrical Code

Full Set of Hand Tools

· Reliable Transportation

· Valid Driver’s License

· Be Able to Pass Pre-Employment Drug Test

· Punctual

· Professional Attitude and Appearance

Job Type: Full Time

Pay Based on Experience:

Benefits: IRA/401K, Holiday Pay, Paid Vacations, Company Vehicle

Please Email Resumes and Any Questions to Info@ValleyViewEnterprises.com

