Valley View Enterprises, Inc seeks electrical journeymen and apprentices

04/02/2022 Sharon Swanepoel Business, Business 0

Valley View Enterprises, Inc is looking for Reliable, Hard Working Lead Electrical Journeymen and Apprentices, who take Pride in Their Work to join our team!  

 Requirements:

  Journeyman

·         Installation of Commercial Power and Lighting Systems 

·         Ability to Read and Interpret Blueprints

·         Perform General Electrical Maintenance and Troubleshooting

·         Thorough Understanding of Conduit and Cable Installations

·         Able to Read Electrical Schematics and Mechanical Prints

·         Working Knowledge of Electrical Theory and Strong Mechanical Skills

·         Basic Knowledge of the National Electrical Code

Required for All

·         Full Set of Hand Tools

·         Reliable Transportation

·         Valid Driver’s License

·         Be Able to Pass Pre-Employment Drug Test

·         Punctual

·         Professional Attitude and Appearance

Job Type: Full Time 

Pay Based on Experience:  $16-26 /hr. 

Benefits:  IRA/401K, Holiday Pay, Paid Vacations, Company Vehicle (Journeymen), and Paid Apprenticeship Training through IEC, Depending on Grade Point. 

Please Email Resumes and Any Questions to  Info@ValleyViewEnterprises.com

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply