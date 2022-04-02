Valley View Enterprises, Inc seeks electrical journeymen and apprentices

Valley View Enterprises, Inc is looking for Reliable, Hard Working Lead Electrical Journeymen and Apprentices, who take Pride in Their Work to join our team!

Requirements:

Journeyman

· Installation of Commercial Power and Lighting Systems

· Ability to Read and Interpret Blueprints

· Perform General Electrical Maintenance and Troubleshooting

· Thorough Understanding of Conduit and Cable Installations

· Able to Read Electrical Schematics and Mechanical Prints

· Working Knowledge of Electrical Theory and Strong Mechanical Skills

· Basic Knowledge of the National Electrical Code

Required for All

· Full Set of Hand Tools

· Reliable Transportation

· Valid Driver’s License

· Be Able to Pass Pre-Employment Drug Test

· Punctual

· Professional Attitude and Appearance

Job Type: Full Time

Pay Based on Experience: $16-26 /hr.

Benefits: IRA/401K, Holiday Pay, Paid Vacations, Company Vehicle (Journeymen), and Paid Apprenticeship Training through IEC, Depending on Grade Point.

Please Email Resumes and Any Questions to Info@ValleyViewEnterprises.com