VandenOever, of Monroe, wins award in D.C. program

Student Marshall VandenOever capped off his time as the 2023-24 UNG Presidential Fellow for the Center for the Study of the Presidency and Congress by winning a writing award. Contributed photo

DAHLONEGA, GA (05/28/2024)– University of North Georgia (UNG) student Marshall VandenOever capped off his time as the 2023-24 UNG Presidential Fellow for the Center for the Study of the Presidency and Congress (CSPC) by winning a writing award. He earned the Donald B. Marron Award for Best Historical Analysis for his paper entitled “The Presidency and Labor: A Policy of Pragmatism.”

VandenOever is a senior from Monroe, GA, pursuing a degree in history with a minor in music.

“It’s been a life-changing experience for sure with the connections I have built throughout the fellowship and the leadership conference,” he said. “I am eternally grateful to the Department of History, Anthropology & Philosophy.”

VandenOever previously co-authored “Before it was Dahlonega,” a presentation on local Cherokee history given at the UNG library in October 2023. He also presented at the 2023 UNG Annual Research Conference on labor organizations in Detroit.

Founded in 1965 as a nonprofit, CSPC’s mission is to “provide historical perspective about our nation’s highest offices for citizens and policymakers,” according to its website.

The Presidential Fellows Program was established in 1970. This program is a mentorship and professional development program that culminates in the creation of a 10-page to 15-page research paper and a multiday conference in Washington, D.C., with national policymakers and leading experts.

VandenOever received his award at the conference in the nation’s capital, and his full research paper will be in the Fellows Review, the annual journal published by the CSPC, later this year.

“I’m thrilled the CSPC recognized Marshall’s hard work on this project,” Dr. Erin Bush, assistant professor of history and mentor for VandenOever, said. “The Donald B. Merron Award is a well-deserved testament to his original research and analysis of how past presidential policy and interventions in labor disputes have prioritized economic stability over a true agenda of support for workers.

