Vehicle crash shut down Highway 81 Wednesday due to resultant gas main break

Nearby personal care home had to be evacuated

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Jan. 5, 2023) – A crash Wednesday on Highway 81 at Buck Smith Road caused a major traffic back up due to the resultant natural gas leak. Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported that Highway 81 had to be shut down while Lawrenceville Gas came out to get the gas main break repaired. Nearby residences also had no gas for an extended period and Atkinson Road at the intersection with Highway 81 remained closed for a while as gas crews stayed to fix the problem.

Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League said it was a pretty significant leak.

“The vehicle was still on top of the gas main,” League said. “A personal care home close to the gas leak had to be evacuated. All occupants were moved to Robertson Optical office.”

League said no injuries were reported