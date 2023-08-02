Vehicle crashes into pond off Hwy 81 in Loganville

Vehicle crashes into pond off Highway 81 in Loganville on Aug. 1, 2023 Photo Credit: Walton County Fire Rescue

Driver was able to get out without injury

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Aug. 2, 2023) Walton County Fire Rescue responded to a crash Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, involving a vehicle that ended up in the pond adjacent to Highway 81 near Tig Knight. WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said the driver was able to exit the vehicle without injury.

“Walton County Fire Rescue responded at 5:48 pm to a vehicle in the pond located at 3171 Hwy 81 Loganville,” League said. “We responded with our dive truck and assisted in the vehicle recovery from the pond.”