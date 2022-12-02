Vehicle pursuit ends in arrest after suspect flees into Walmart Distribution Center

MONROE, GA (Dec. 1, 2022) – Just before 4 p.m., Thursday, Monroe Police Chief R.V. Watts announced that officers were on location at Walmart Distribution Center due to a vehicle pursuit that began on Highway 78.

During the pursuit, the driver of the vehicle drove to Walmart Distribution Center and then fled on foot into the building. He was subsequently taken into custody. Larry Dorsey, 40, is charged with multiple traffic violations and narcotics possession.

Watts said nobody was injured as a result of the pursuit.