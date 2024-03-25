Vehicles and vendors invited to Woodlake Baptist’s Car Show and Spring Fling

Inaugural Leaving a Legacy Car Show is scheduled for April 13

With more than $11,000 in sponsorships raised so far, the first Leaving a Legacy Car Show and Spring Fling is shaping up to be a major community event next month. Sponsored by Woodlake Baptist Church and held on its 45-acre campus, the Leaving a Legacy Car Show and Spring Fling offers a day of fun for car enthusiasts as well as families who enjoy inflatables and games for the kids, an array of arts and crafts vendors, music and food.



Admission is free to attend this community event, which is set for Saturday, April 13, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (Rain date is Saturday, April 27). Sponsorships and arts and crafts vendor spaces are still available. Find details at woodlakebaptistchurch.org, or by calling 770-385-7777. The car show is open to all years, makes and models and motorcycles and tractors are also welcomed. Prizes include popular choice awards for Best of Show and Top 15. The entry fee is a $20 minimum donation.

Trinity Prep softball player Reese Franklin stands beside her dad’s 1965 Ford This 1951 Chevrolet truck belongs to Loganville resident Joe Wansley and is headed to the car show. Tim Mayo and his 1957 Chevrolet truck will attend the Leaving a Legacy Car Show Tim Mayo stands beside his Jeep, a 1979 CJ5.

Contributed photos

“There will be something for everyone,” says Curtis Franklin, who along with his wife, Jill are coordinating the Leaving a Legacy Car Show and Spring Fling. A lifelong car enthusiast, Franklin is the owner of West Walton Automotive. “All proceeds benefit the Woodlake Baptist Church Family Life Center and Gym Fund. We are growing and outgrowing our space.”



Woodlake Baptist Church celebrates its 19th anniversary this year after holding its first service in the garage of Huey and Lynn Long’s Loganville home. Within weeks, more than 65 people were showing up each Sunday to worship in the summer heat. By August, the group moved into a warehouse on Highway 81, with more than 90 people in attendance that first Sunday morning. As the congregation grew, additional warehouse space was rented and by 2007, the church had outgrown the warehouse and purchased 45 acres of property off Highway 138 for around $1 million.



Within four years, all but $350,000 was paid off. At that point, Woodlake Baptist learned it was to receive $250,000, after being chosen as the latest recipient in “pay it forward funds” that have now helped churches from Atlanta to the North Georgia Mountains. An anonymous donor started the fund many years ago by giving the money to Wieuca Road Baptist for a recreational facility and volunteer training. After Wieuca Road Baptist paid off its facilities, the church paid the money forward to First Baptist Grayson, which then built a family life center. First Baptist Grayson then paid the money forward to Woodlake Baptist Church. Woodlake has since raised $250,000 and paid the money forward to a church in the mountains of North Georgia. The anonymous donor lived long enough to see his gifts passed forward three times to churches.



In the fall of 2013, Woodlake Baptist moved into its 17,450-square-foot building and continues to enjoy thriving ministries for children and youth and a busy senior citizens group known as the Legacy Leaders, in addition to a growing praise band for its music ministry.



Led by Senior Pastor Jerry Grey, who has pastored the church since it began, Woodlake Baptist invites everyone to come worship on Sunday mornings at 10:45. Grey, a native of Augusta, where he grew up in Curtis Baptist Church, was called to preach and was later licensed and ordained. He is a graduate of Augusta University with a bachelor’s degree in sociology and received his Master of Divinity degree in 1994, from Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary in Memphis, Tenn. Grey served as associate pastor of Center Hill Baptist Church in Loganville for eight years before becoming the founding pastor of Woodlake.



“I know that there are people in this community who need us and our God,” Grey said. “I pray we are a place of encouragement and love. I pray we leave a legacy.”

