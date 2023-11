Honoring all who serve

LOGANVILLE, Ga. (Nov. 5, 2023)– The City of Loganville and American Legion Post 233 will partner once again to bring a special Veterans Day ceremony to local residents. The event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11th at the Main Hall of the American Legion Post in Loganville.

Guests are encouraged to stay following the ceremony for a free luncheon sponsored by Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

