Veterans Day ceremony scheduled for Nov. 11th at American Legion Post 233



Will also mark 75th anniversary of Loganville veterans group



(Nov. 4, 2021) LOGANVILLE, Ga. – The City of Loganville and American Legion Post 233 will partner once again to bring a special Veterans Day ceremony to local residents.

Contributed photo from previous Veterans Day Ceremony at American Legion Post 233 in Loganville.



The event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11th at the Main Hall of the American Legion Post in Loganville.

“Veterans Day is where we take a moment to honor America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of what makes this country great and a willingness to serve and sacrifice to defend those ideals,” Mayor Rey Martinez said, who is also a veteran of the U.S. Navy. “For many, war is something they see on the news, in a movie or read about on social media. They know little about what it means to serve, what the term brother in arms really means. Veterans know, and it is easy to lose sight of the fact that we are surrounded by them often in our daily lives. Veterans Day ceremonies are a reminder that we should not take for granted the freedoms we have because of the sacrifices made by veterans.”

The featured speaker for the event will be Roger Wise Jr., a veteran who served as a medical specialist with the U.S. Army and was inducted into the Georgia Military Veterans Hall of Fame in 2019. He has supported many charitable causes over the years and received public accolades from federal and state leaders for his work with the Veterans’ Hospital in Georgia and was the recipient of the Outstanding Georgia Citizen award, which led the Georgia Senate to declare March 13, 2014, as Roger Wise Jr. Day.

This will be the 12th year the ceremony has taken place. The ceremony will also mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of American Legion Post 233. There were 42 charter members when the Legion post was formed during a meeting on November 11, 1946, at the Loganville High School gymnasium. It was on this date that the charter members met with organizers from American Legion Post 1 out of Atlanta, who offered inspiring talks of their own efforts and gave those charter members their marching orders that left many “anxious to go to work” as they were challenged to become “the biggest little post in Georgia,” according to minutes from the first meeting.

And so it was born from that meeting that Post 233 was formally recognized to serve a town of 750 – close to the amount of dues paying members the post has today. American Legion Post 233 has been located at 4635 Highway 78, Loganville, since the 1950s.

Guests are encouraged to stay following the ceremony for a free luncheon sponsored by Tim Stewart Funeral Home.