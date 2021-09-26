Volcanica Coffee to expand operations in Gwinnett

Inc. Magazine’s 5000 fastest growing private companies in the U.S.

(GWINNETT-METRO ATLANTA) September 23, 2021 – Volcanica Coffee, an online specialty coffee roaster that imports 150+ exotic coffees from volcanic regions around the world, joined Partnership Gwinnett to announce their expansion in Gwinnett County, metro Atlanta, Georgia. The announcement represents 10 new jobs and $150,000 in capital investment for the community.

The expansion will include the addition of new equipment and increasing their coffee inventory.

“Customers already rave about our high-quality specialty coffee and now we are going to make it even better,” said CEO and Founder of Volcanica Coffee Maurice Contreras. “We are thrilled to grow into this new facility that will improve our coffee quality due to a new climate-controlled warehouse that will also improve our employee’s work environment.”

The company is doubling the size of their warehouse to 12,447-square-feet, and is located at 4110 Tench Rd, St H, Suwanee, GA 30024.

“Volcanica Coffee is a world-class brand that is now in a world-class county,” said Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson. “We are grateful the company chose to grow in Gwinnett and provide stable jobs, incomes and investments in our community.”

Selected as number 514 on the Inc. Magazine’s 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America, Volcanica Coffee plans for 150% growth within 5 years.

“Since opening their doors in Suwanee in July 2019, this family-owned and operated business has become one of the fastest growing companies in the U.S,” said Suwanee Mayor Jimmy Burnette. “With this state-of-the art expansion, Volcanica Coffee is bringing new jobs and investment to Suwanee, putting them in the top echelon of employers in our community. I’m excited to see Volcanica continue to grow and provide an eclectic blend of coffees to the community and to the region.”

Deven Cason, Director of Business Retention and Expansion represented Partnership Gwinnett in conjunction with Georgia Power on the project.

“It is wonderful to see Volcanica Coffee grow at such a fast pace in Gwinnett County,” said Cason. “This new warehouse will help facilitate their projected growth and will be a great place for them to grow into.”

For more information, or to learn how to get involved in local economic development efforts, please visit www.partnershipgwinnett.com.

About Volcanica Coffee

Volcanica Coffee is a specialty coffee roaster that imports 150+ exotic coffees from volcanic regions around the world. The mineral-rich soil from volcanic regions produces coffee that is aromatic and remarkable in taste. The company carries a broad line of estate, peaberry, decaf and flavored coffees. Volcanica Coffee’s website offers subscription and individual purchases. For more information, visitwww.VolcanicaCoffee.com.

About Partnership Gwinnett

Partnership Gwinnett is a public-private initiative dedicated to bringing new jobs and capital investment to Gwinnett County, Georgia. Since 2006, Partnership Gwinnett has worked with its local partners to attract and retain jobs, cultivate capital investment, support educational institutions, foster workforce development, and contribute to the exceptional quality of life found in Gwinnett. Fueled by the support of over one hundred companies, municipalities, Gwinnett County, K-12 and higher education systems, the mission of Partnership Gwinnett is to strengthen the community’s diverse economy to compete in the global marketplace and position Gwinnett as the premiere place to live, work and play.