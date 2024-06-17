Volunteers sought for the Juneteenth Celebration Clean up Day on June 22

Juneteenth (“June Nineteenth”) designates the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865. The troops took control of the state and ensured that all enslaved people were freed. The event came two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed. Juneteenth honors the end of slavery in the United States. On June 17, 2021, it officially became a federal holiday.

In Monroe, the Zion Hill Colored Baptist Church was established just after Emancipation, and the effects of Georgia’s slave laws can be seen in the burial practices throughout the cemetery.

Juneteenth Celebration Clean up Day:

“We are seeking volunteers to help in a Juneteenth Celebration Clean Up. We will be at the historic Zion Hill Cemetery from 9 -11 a.m. on Saturday, June 22nd as well as on June 29th at the same time. (Dates may change if it rains.)

The cemetery is located behind the shopping center at 226 Alcovy Street, and they welcome all volunteers as they continue this important community stewardship project.

Members will be picking up limbs, clipping branches, removing invasive plants, and weed eating. (If you have a hard blade for your weed eater, please bring it, as there are areas that need that too.) We do have a few extra pairs of hedge clippers.

If we have enough volunteers, we will be placing more granite headstones on unmarked burials.

It is suggested that you wear gloves and closed toed shoes.

Bottled water and snacks are provided.

Email Elizabeth Jones at Landon6488@gmail.com with any questions.

“We need and appreciate all volunteers! God bless each of you.

