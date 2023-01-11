Volunteers to spend MLK Day of service working the Zion Hill Cemetery restoration project

Zion Hill Cemetery in Monroe, Ga. is an African American cemetery that is being restored

Zion Hill Cemetery, Monroe, Ga. Contributed photo

MONROE, GA (Jan. 11, 2023) – The community is invited to join the Friends of Zion Hill Cemetery in Monroe on Monday for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service.

“We will host a MLK Day of Service at Zion Hill Cemetery on the 16th, starting at 9 a.m.,” said Elizabeth Jones, the volunteer who has headed up the Friends of Zion Hill Cemetery Restoration Project. “W&A Engineering is joining us, as they volunteer for a third year in a row! We invite the public to join as well. We will be placing granite markers on unmarked burials and picking up debris.”

Jones said each marker is three feet tall with 1 ft of the markers to be located beneath the earth.

“If you have shovels or post hole diggers, please bring them. We also recommend that you dress warmly, wear comfortable shoes, and wear gloves. (Snacks and water will be provided),” Jones said, adding, “We very much appreciate all of our volunteers.”

The Zion Hill Cemetery, an African American Cemetery that is being restored, is located within the circular parking area of the shopping center at 226 Alcovy Street in Monroe, Ga.

If you have any questions you can message the Friends of Zion Hill Cemetery Facebook page or call Elizabeth Jones at 706-621-3580 with any questions.

