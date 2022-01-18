Volunteers use MLK, Jr. Day of Service to continue restoration of Zion Hill Cemetery

Zion Hill Cemetery in Monroe, Ga. is an African American cemetery that is being restored

A cold and blustery wind after a day of snow didn’t stop Elizabeth Jones and volunteers from W&A Engineering to continue the effort of cleaning up the Zion Hill Cemetery.

“We cannot thank the team of W&A Engineering enough… for their help in clearing heavy debris from the cemetery today,” Jones said

Jones, with many volunteers, has worked to restore the cemetery since 2019.

Many people celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day by donating their time and efforts to worthwhile causes. The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday is an official day of service and celebrates the civil rights leader’s life and Legacy.

Photo Gallery: Credit Darrell Everidge

