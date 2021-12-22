Voluteers needed for Walton County efforts by F.I.S.H. to help families devastated by tornadoes in Mayfield, KY

LouisvilleUSACE, CC BY 2.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Faith in Serving Humanity in Walton County is undertaking a humanitarian effort to help provide humanitarian support for families in Mayfield, KY devastated by recent tornadoes. Communities across the country have stepped up to help and F.I.S.H. is coordinating an effort by Walton County residents.

“We are working with a church in Mayfield and through Mayfield, KY Home Sweet Home we hope to be able to send four camper loads next week,” said Cindy Little. But they still need volunteers for the project. “We need volunteers today through Thursday.”

Volunteers are needed to help collect and load donations to go to tornado victims in Mayfield and Little said financial donations are also needed to pay for the four campers to make the trip.

Shifts start at 8:45 a.m. and finish at 6:15 p.m.

Shift schedule:

Shift 1: 8:45 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Shift 2: 11:45 a.m. – 3:00 PM

Shift 3: 2:45 p.m. – 6:15 p.m.

Click here to sign up: https://www.fishofwalton.org/book-online