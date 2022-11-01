Vote for Anna Blount of Team Up Mentoring as L`Oreal of Paris

Today is the day!!! As part of the L’Oreal Paris Women of Worth program, you can help Team Up Mentoring win an additional $25,000 by voting Anna as the National Honoree! One vote per day per email will be counted between now and November 30 — so go ahead and set that daily reminder now!

Vote for Anna!



In case you missed it…. our Founder and Executive Director Anna Blount has been selected as 1 of 10 L’Oreal Paris Women of Worth! The beauty company recognizes ten women annually that are making an extraordinary difference in the world. We are immensely proud (and not surprised) they have selected Anna. She’s pretty stinkin’ awesome in our books.