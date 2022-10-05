Voter registration in the Nov. 8 General Election in Georgia ends on Tuesday, Oct. 11

If you have not yet registered to vote in the Nov. 8, 2022 General Election in Georgia, you have a week left to do so. You will need to register by Oct. 11 to make sure that you can cast your ballot in this year’s midterm election.

You can check to make sure you are registered, make any necessary changes to your registration or register to vote at this link on the Georgia Secretary of State website.

The Walton Board of Elections also will have a voter registration and information booth at the following events between now and next Tuesday:

Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Walnut Grove City Park Market between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Tuesday, October 11, 2022 Sheriff’s Community Night Out (Meridian Park) 4 and 8 p.m.

There also will be booths for voter information at the Loganville Autumn Fest on Oct. 15 and at the Social Circle Friendship Festival on Oct. 29. However, that will be too late for you to register if you have not done so by then.