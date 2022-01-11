Voting integrity to be front and center in Atlanta Tuesday

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Atlanta Jan. 11

There will be a spotlight on voting integrity in Atlanta Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 when President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are scheduled to be in town to speak on the issue. Biden has spoken out before in objection to Georgia’s voting legislation.

According to 11 Alive, the pair are set to visit Atlanta sometime in the “early afternoon” to speak about election integrity and the “urgent need to pass legislation to protect the constitutional right to vote.” Georgia’s elections and voting laws have been front and center since the controversial 2020 election and the state’s Senate Bill 202 and its court challenges.

11 alive is reporting they will speak on the grounds of Clark Atlanta University and Morehouse College from the Atlanta University Center Consortium as well as lay a wreath at the burial place of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Mrs. Coretta Scott King at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change. They also plan to visit the Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church.

However, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp plans on addressing the issue himself. Kemp, along with Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, have announced a “media availability” opportunity at 3 p.m. tomorrow to discuss the state’s election integrity efforts. It will take place North Wing of the State Capitol, and for anybody who can’t attend in person, a livestream will be available at Kemp’s Facebook.