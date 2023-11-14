Walgreens raising awareness in Monroe Thursday of clinical trials access

Community event scheduled at Monroe, Georgia Walgreens Nov. 16

WHAT: Walgreens is joining communities across America in celebration of National Rural Health Day, with a special awareness event at its Monroe, Ga store. The event is designed to educate customers about clinical trials as a health care option.

With nearly 61 million people living in rural America, Walgreens is making strong foundational steps to support community-centered research by recruiting patients living in underrepresented communities including those in rural areas.

Walgreens’ Monroe store event will also include an immunization drive and speakers including Kendal Whitlock, Walgreens head of digital optimization, RWE clinical trials. Whitlock is available for interviews regarding Walgreens’ clinical trial recruitment results and community outreach.

WHO: Leaders from the Walgreens Clinical Trials Business along with Georgia community partners

WHERE: Walgreens, 319 S. Broad St., Monroe, Georgia

WHEN: Nov. 16, 2023, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET

WHY: The National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health and rural-focused organizations throughout the U.S. have set aside the third Thursday of November to recognize National Rural Health Day.

Walgreens is committed to disrupting the industry by increasing equity in clinical trials. Since its business launch in 2022, Walgreens Clinical Trials has connected with over 3 million patients; of these, 7% are from regions the federal government considers rural.

For more information on Walgreens Clinical Trial business, visit here.

About Walgreens

Walgreens (www.walgreens.com) is included in the U.S. Retail Pharmacy and U.S. Healthcare segments of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), an integrated healthcare, pharmacy and retail leader with a 170-year heritage of caring for communities. WBA’s purpose is to create more joyful lives through better health. Operating nearly 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health destination serving nearly 10 million customers each day. Walgreens pharmacists play a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system by providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services, including those that drive equitable access to care for the nation’s medically underserved populations. To best meet the needs of customers and patients, Walgreens offers a true omnichannel experience, with fully integrated physical and digital platforms supported by the latest technology to deliver high-quality products and services in communities nationwide.

