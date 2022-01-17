WalletHub: Georgia ranks 10th in racial progress in USA

According to the personal finance website WalletHub, half of adults still say a lot more needs to be done to ensure equal rights for all Americans. But on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and in his home state, it is heartening to know that Georgia is up there with the best of them in making the necessary progress. In honor of Martin Luther King Day, WalletHub released its report on 2022’s States with the Most Racial Progress. Georgia came in a respectable 10th on the list.

In the WalletHub press release, it noted that in 1963, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. gave his “I have a Dream,” speech on a society that focuses on character, not on complexion. It notes that while more has to be done, it is also important to recognize the progress that has been achieved. To measure the country’s progress in harmonizing racial groups, WalletHub measured the gaps between black people and white people across 21 key indicators of equality and integration in each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia. The data set ranges from median annual household income to standardized-test scores to voter turnout.

Racial Progress in Georgia (1=Most Progress, 25=Avg.):

Note: All of the following comparisons refer to the gaps between white people and black people over time: *“Adults” include the population aged 25 and older.

2 nd – Change in Median Annual Household Income Gap

– Change in Median Annual Household Income Gap 17 th – Change in Labor-Force Participation Rate Gap

– Change in Labor-Force Participation Rate Gap 10 th – Change in Homeownership Rate Gap

– Change in Homeownership Rate Gap 5 th – Change in Poverty Rate Gap

– Change in Poverty Rate Gap 7 th – Change in Gap in % of Adults* with at Least a High School Diploma

– Change in Gap in % of Adults* with at Least a High School Diploma 13 th – Change in Gap in % of Adults* with at Least a Bachelor’s Degree

– Change in Gap in % of Adults* with at Least a Bachelor’s Degree 20 th – Change in Standardized-Test Scores Gap

– Change in Standardized-Test Scores Gap 9th – Change in Voter-Turnout Gap (2020 Presidential Election)

With a score of 72.35 %, Georgia scored 10th. Arizona was top of the list with a score of 75.15 % and bottom of the list, with a score of 28.36 %, was Washington DC.

For the full report, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/states-with-the-most-and-least-racial-progress/18428