Walmart Distribution Center in Monroe is hiring

Walmart Distribution Center in Monroe has many current open job postings, including in administration and clerical, maintenance, environmental, hearth and safety as well as freight on on the floor. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the website on Jan. 16, 2022. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.
- Specialized Roles Distribution and Fulfillment Centers MONROE, GA 10/12/21
- Freight Handler Distribution and Fulfillment Centers MONROE, GA 11/19/21
- Administration and Clerical Distribution and Fulfillment Centers MONROE, GA 10/12/21
- Power Equipment Operator Distribution and Fulfillment Centers MONROE, GA 10/12/21
- Distribution Warehouse Maintenance Distribution and Fulfillment Centers MONROE, GA 11/19/21
- Yard Truck and City Driver Distribution and Fulfillment Centers MONROE, GA 10/12/21
- (USA) Area Manager, Environmental, Health, and Safety – DC/FC Distribution and Fulfillment Centers MONROE, GA 11/08/21
- (USA) Operations Manager – Floor (grocery) Distribution and Fulfillment Centers MONROE, GA 01/07/22
- (USA) Area Manager – Floor (grocery) Distribution and Fulfillment Centers MONROE, GA 01/06/22
- (USA) Area Manager – Floor (grocery) Distribution and Fulfillment Centers MONROE, GA 01/07/22
