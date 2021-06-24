Walmart expands it operations in Loganville into essential pet care

Essentials PetCare, a new concept of veterinary clinics operating at Walmart stores, is set to open doors in Loganville, GA, as part of its expansion efforts in Georgia.

Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko from Pexels

LOGANVILLE – JUNE 24 – Essentials PetCare arrives at Loganville with the goal to offer affordable veterinary services to more pet families in Georgia. The innovative network of veterinary clinics, located in Walmart stores, already has clinics in Dallas and Calhoun. The company has also immediate plans to open a new location Fayetteville and Marietta. Seven other Essentials PetCare locations are spread around Florida and Texas.

Pet parents living in or near Loganville, GA, will soon be able to bring their dogs and cats to the Essentials PetCare clinic located in the Walmart at 4221 Atlanta Hwy for routine veterinary care. Available services include vaccinations, wellness exams, minor illness exams, and lab testing. During the pandemic, the clinic is offering safe, contact-free visits. Pet parents can feel at ease dropping their pets off at the front door of the new clinic and then joining a video call with the doctor to watch the exam.

Essentials PetCare provides diagnostic testing and treatment recommendations for a variety of minor illnesses, such as ear infections, common skin conditions, urinary tract infections, and minor gastrointestinal issues. Essentials PetCare adopted a model based on pricing transparency, allowing pet parents to view a full menu of services and costs online. “Budgeting veterinary care is a concern for many pet families. We want to make quality veterinary care accessible to all,” said Essentials PetCare’s founder and president, Douglas Spiker, DVM. The clinics provide routine and minor illness care only. Pets needing surgical intervention, facing major illnesses, or an emergency situation are referred to local veterinary hospitals.

The mission of Essentials PetCare is to provide quality, affordable veterinary care to all U.S. pets. According to a recent study published by Access to Veterinary Care Coalition and the University of Tennessee, nearly 28 percent of U.S. households with an estimated 29 million dogs and cats experience barriers to veterinary services because of cost and reduced access to care.

By expanding the traditional model of veterinary care with a focus on convenience, quality, and affordability, Essentials PetCare provides pet owners with more opportunities to care for their pets’ well-being while helping to reduce the number of pets that do not receive medical care or develop serious illnesses due to barriers that restrict access to preventative care.

Essentials PetCare clinics also compliment full-service veterinary hospitals by introducing veterinary care to a large segment of the U.S. pet owning market, which has traditionally not pursued veterinary services because of cost. The company’s veterinarians educate clients on the benefits of full-service veterinary care when recommended.

About Essentials PetCare

Established in 2015, Essentials PetCare, LLC is a purpose-driven organization that provides easy access to affordable, high-quality preventative and minor illness care for dogs and cats. The company’s mission is to expand veterinary services to more pet-owning families who would otherwise not seek care because of cost. Essentials PetCare believes that no animal should ever suffer or put its family at risk of contracting diseases due to affordability. In addition to caring for pets, the company is focused on the wellbeing of its employees by promoting work-life harmony, including flexible scheduling, comprehensive benefits, and employee stock options. For more information about Essentials PetCare, visit EssentialsPetCare.com, @EssentialsPetCare on Facebook and Instagram, and @EssentialsPet on Twitter.